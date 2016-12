Danish police patrols the pedestrian street in the center of Copenhagen, Denmark Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killing people on Monday evening in Berlin, Germany. | Photo Credit: AP

A man matching the description of the man suspected of killing 12 people with a truck at a Berlin Christmas market on Tuesday has been seen in Aalborg in northern Denmark, the Danish police tweeted onFriday.

The police said people should keep away from the area as it had an ongoing operation there.