Landmark ruling deals blow to U.K. deportation programme

It will result in a review of cases of several persons accused of falsifying language proficiency tests

Critics of a British Home Office programme that was responsible for deporting thousands of students, workers and others from the Indian subcontinent and beyond, have welcomed a “landmark judgment by the Court of Appeal” in London that has dealt the progamme a severe blow, and led the government to admit that past, current and future cases need to be reviewed.

The judgment was made on October 25, but was finally published on Thursday, providing an insight into the impact the ruling would have on the Home Office’s cases.

There was no response from the ministry at the time of going to print.

The British government has, for a number of years now, been taking foreign students, workers and others to court on the charge of committing fraud to obtain the English-language qualifications they acquired to stay in the U.K.

Since 2010, a number of institutions, including the Educational Testing Services (ETS), an American company with many “Test of English for International Communication” (TOEIC) test centres, have been responsible for running tests — covering different levels of English language proficiency required by different types of visas — that were recognised by the U.K. government.

In February 2014, a BBC Panorama investigation found evidence of fraud at one ETS centre, which acted as a trigger for the British government’s deportation programme. In the years that followed, thousands of people, who had gained their qualification via ETS at different test centres across the U.K., were accused of partaking in fraud. Over 4,000 were deported while others, who were unable to work or study, and with limited financial resources, left the country, distraught.

In many cases the government relied on the generic witness statements of two Home Office officials, without providing any specific proof of fraud by the accused. Cracks in the programme began to show when earlier this year, in Qadir vs the Secretary of State for the Home Department, a judge at the Immigration and Asylum Upper Tribunal Court ruled that the “the generic evidence upon which the Secretary of State had relied to date in all ETS cases, has been held insufficient to discharge the legal burden of proof that all TOEIC certificates were procured by dishonesty.”

The judge contrasted the “multiple shortcomings and frailties” of the State’s evidence with the “plausible and truthful” statements of the students. That ruling — while significant — was appealed by the Home Office, resulting in the Court of Appeal hearing in October.

The just published ruling, in addition to acknowledging the government’s decision in the end not to appeal the tribunal ruling, also sheds light on the ways in which it would be addressing, what one judge termed, the “large number of cases that would be affected by what is agreed today.”

“The Upper tribunal ruling was significant but it could have been disregarded as a one off,” says Usha Sood, the barrister who heads Trent Chambers in Nottingham, and who has represented many students, workers and families caught up in the Home Office programme. “This ruling shows the Court of Appeal certainly dismissed the government’s appeal by consent. The government essentially conceded that the Upper Tribunal was right and that the evidence was overwhelming that there wasn’t provable deceit by the majority. Unless they have got specific evidence of fraud by anybody, they will not be able to rely on this flimsy generic evidence.”

Waseem Shaukat of AWS Solicitors, who represented one of the respondents in the current case, said its significance would extend beyond those who were in the midst of appeals to those who had already been deported, or those who had chosen to leave before a ruling but might wish to return to the U.K. in the future. “It offers them a ray of hope,” he said. “It will affect many, many cases.”

In a report published in June, the House of Commons Home Affairs Select Committee expressed concerns about the programme, noted that over 28,000 “refusal, curtailment and removal decisions” had been made and over 4,600 people have been removed from the U.K. The Indian Workers Associated estimated that over 70 per cent were of Indian nationality.

Ms. Sood said her chambers had dealt with cases from across the Indian subcontinent as well as China and Malaysia, and pointed to the devastating impact the programme has had on the lives of the students, workers and their families who were left in limbo, unable to work or study, while the case was being dealt with, while those who were deported faced humiliation and financial hardship on their return home.

Pandit Kapil Dev Sharma, who was the priest for the temple in the city of Nottingham, appeared for the ETS test in 2012. He was caught up in the controversy when, on returning from a visit to India in 2015, he was stopped by officials at the airport and questioned for several hours.

His work permit was revoked and, unable to support his two young children who were in school in the U.K., he and his family returned to India earlier this year. “They really tried to portray me as guilty even though I was entirely in the right,” he told The Hindu by telephone from Nainital. “All I want is for the Home Office to clear my name.”