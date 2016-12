Killing of an ambassador

December 20, 2016 01:34 IST

December 20, 2016 01:34 IST

Russian ambassador to Turkey was shot in the back and killed as he gave a speech at an Ankara art gallery on December 19, 2016 by an off-duty police officer who shouted “Don’t forget Aleppo” and “Allahu Akbar” as he opened fire. Photos: AP, AFP

more-in

More In International

Related Articles