KKK rejects ‘white supremacist’ label

White supremacy is a label that’s too hot to handle even for groups like the Ku Klux Klan (KKK). Recently, some Ku Klux Klan members claimed Donald Trump’s election as President proves whites are taking back America from blacks, immigrants, Jews and other groups they describe as criminals and freeloaders. America was founded by and for whites, they say, and only whites can run a peaceful, productive society.

But still, the KKK members insisted in an interview, they’re not white supremacists, a label that is gaining traction in the country since Mr. Trump won with the public backing of the Klan, neo-Nazis and other white racists.

‘We believe in our race’

“We’re not white supremacists. We believe in our race,” said a man with a Midwestern accent and glasses just hours before a pro-Trump Klan parade in a nearby town.

Claiming the Klan isn’t white supremacist flies in the face of its very nature. The Klan’s official rulebook, the Kloran, published in 1915 and still followed by many groups, says the organisation “shall ever be true in the faithful maintenance of White Supremacy,” even capitalising the term for emphasis.

Watchdog groups also consider the Klan a white supremacist organisation, and experts say the groups’ denials are probably linked to efforts to make their racism more palatable.

Still, KKK groups today typically renounce the term. The same goes for extremists including members of the self-proclaimed “alt-right,” an extreme branch of conservatism mixing racism and white nationalism.

The Anti-Defamation League, which monitors white extremist organisations, issued a report last year describing white supremacists as “ideologically motivated by a series of racist beliefs, including the notion that whites should be dominant over people of other backgrounds.”

That sounds a lot like some of the ideas espoused by today’s white radicals, yet they reject the label. That’s likely because they learned the lessons of one-time Klan leader David Duke, who unsuccessfully ran for the U.S. Senate in Louisiana this year, said Penn State University associate professor Josh Inwood. “[There was] this peddling of kinder, softer white supremacy. He tried to pioneer a more respectable vision of the Klan,” Mr. Inwood said.

Whatever you call them, the Klansmen said their beliefs have gained a foothold. The popularity of Mr. Trump’s proposal to build a wall on the Mexican border — an idea long espoused by the Klan — is part of the proof, they said. — AP