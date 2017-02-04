JuD resurfaces under ‘Tehreek Azadi Jammu and Kashmir’ banner

more-in

The Jamaat-ud-Dawa has resurfaced under a new name of ‘Tehreek Azadi Jammu and Kashmir’, days after its chief Hafiz Saeed was put under house arrest and a crackdown launched on the organisation’s activities.

Official sources confirmed that the two organisations which were under the scanner — Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) — have started activities under the name new of TAJK and were planning to organise events on February 5.

TAJK banners have been displayed in Lahore and other cities and towns. The group is also planning to hold a conference on Sunday in Lahore after evening prayers.

‘We’re keeping a close eye on Saeed’

A police official said law enforcement agencies were keeping a close eye on the activities of Saeed’s network and appropriate action would be taken.

“It is a sensitive issue and a measured response is needed to fulfill the international obligations of the country and deal with any possible fallout due to protest by followers of Saeed,” he said.

Various offices of the JuD and the FIF were closed on Monday following the house arrest of Saeed. Both organisations were also put on observation under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The government on Monday had placed Saeed and his four accomplices — Abdullah Ubaid, Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Niaz — under house arrest in Lahore.

The Interior Ministry had also placed Saeed and 37 other JuD and FIF members on the Exit Control List (ECL), barring them from leaving the country.