Japan protests against China’s allegations of dangerous conduct by fighter jets

Japan said on Monday it had protested strongly against China's allegations its fighter jets had engaged in “dangerous and unprofessional” behaviour when they scrambled at the weekend as Chinese aircraft flew between Okinawa and Miyako islands.

Chinese military aircraft flew over waterways nearself-ruled Taiwan - seen by Beijing as a renegade province - on Saturday as part of long-range exercises, Taiwan said.

“I have received a report from the defence minister that the Japanese planes did not conduct any close-range interference toward the Chinese military planes ... or threaten the safety of Chinese military planes or its personnel,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

“The fact that China's military unilaterally announcedsomething clearly different from the facts is extremely regrettable and harms the improvement of relations between Japanand China, and we have strictly protested to the Chinese side," he said.

Mr. Suga said Japan would watch the actions of the Chinese military, “which are expanding and increasing", and make everyeffort towards “firmly protecting our country's land, sea and air space and, in accordance with international and domesticlaw, take strict measures against any invasion of our airspace".

Chinese defence ministry spokesman Yang Yujun said in a statement on Saturday that two Japanese F-15 fighter jets flewover the Miyako Strait and conducted “close range interference", firing decoy flares and “jeopardizing the security of Chineseaircraft and pilots".

Mr. Yang said China had grave concerns and lodged a protest over the behaviour of the Japanese aircraft during what he called "routine” drills in international waters.