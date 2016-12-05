Italy PM Renzi to resign following referendum defeat; Euro tumbles

more-in

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi announced that he would resign following a stinging defeat on Sunday in referendum over his proposals for constitutional reform.

“The experience of my government ends here,” Mr. Renzi said in a televised address to the nation after early voting results suggested his 'Yes' camp may have lost the referendum by as much as 20 points.

Mr. Renzi said he took full responsibility for the "extraordinarily clear” defeat and that on Monday afternoon he would convene his cabinet and then hand his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella.

Euro tumbled

Meanwhile, the euro tumbled in early Asian trade on Monday after Mr. Renzi said he would resign.

The euro dropped 1.3 per cent to $1.0505, falling below its 1 1/2-year low of $1.0518 touched late last month, and testing its key support levels where the currency has managed to rebound in the past couple of years.

A break below its 2015 March low of $1.0457 would send the currency to its lowest level since early 2003, opening a way for a test of $1, or parity against the dollar, a scenario which many market players now see as a real possibility.

Renzi's departure looks set to boost political uncertainty in the euro zone's third largest economy, as his Democratic Party (PD) is running neck-and-neck with the anti-euro 5-star Movement in the opinion polls.

It also came at a bad time for Italy's fragile banking system, as Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the country's third biggest but ailing lender, needs to raise 5 billion euros by year end to avert the risk of being wound up.

“The “No” vote was priced in to a certain extent in advance. So I do not expect a free fall in the euro in the near term," said Minori Uchida, chief currency analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi .

“But in the long run, this will delay progress in Italy's efforts to get rid of banks' bad debt and is likely to widen the yield spread of German Bunts and the Italian bonds,” he added.