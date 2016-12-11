Italy’s Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni to be its next premier

Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni was, on Sunday, chosen by President Sergio Mattarella as the next Prime Minister of the country. Mr. Gentiloni has pledged to get straight to work on forming a new coalition with the same Democrat Party-led majority. The latest development follows Mattteo Renzi’s resignation as Premier on December 7 after his nearly three-year-old government suffered a stinging defeat in a referendum on reforms. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

more-in

Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni was chosen Sunday to be the country’s next premier and pledged to get straight to work on forming a new coalition with the same Democrat Party-led majority.

“I’m aware of the urgency to give Italy a government in the fullness of its powers, to reassure the citizens and to face with utmost commitment and determination, international, economic and social priorities, starting with the reconstruction of the quake-hit areas,” Mr. Gentiloni (62) said.

Fellow Democrat Matteo Renzi has been staying on as premier in a caretaker role since he offered his resignation on December 7 after his nearly three-year-old government suffered a stinging defeat in a referendum on reforms.

The populist 5-Star Movement and other opposition forces have been clamouring for an early election, but Italian President Sergio Mattarella noticed that Mr. Renzi’s outgoing government still commands a majority in Parliament.

‘Need to deal with urgent priorities’

On Saturday, the day before he gave Mr. Gentiloni the mandate at the Quirinal presidential palace, Mr. Mattarella has said Italy’s next government must deal with several urgent priorities, including bad loans that are burdening several Italian banks, an economy that has resisted growing for years and an ambitious construction program for several towns destroyed by earthquakes.

The President also noted there was wide political consensus for a rapid overhaul of Italy’s electoral law before Italians vote in a new election.

Mr. Gentiloni said he would make the President’s priorities his top concerns too, as he puts together his proposed Cabinet. He told reporters he considered Mr. Mattarella’s entrusting him with the task of forming a new government “a high honour, and I’ll try to carry out the task with dignity and responsibility.”

After 3 days of consultation

Mr. Gentiloni had emerged as a likely pick after the President held three days of consultations with political and parliamentary leaders.

While serving as Foreign Minister in Mr. Renzi’s centre-left coalition, Mr. Gentiloni had lobbied for an international support to help end years of violence and fighting in Libya. The North Africa nation’s lawless coast has turned into a vast launching pad for smugglers, who collect millions in profits as they send hundreds of thousands of migrants out in unseaworthy boats toward Italian shores.

Mr. Gentiloni also spearheaded Italy’s demands that the Egyptian government work to learn who tortured and killed a young Italian researcher in Cairo this year.

The 5-Star populists, who back letting Italians decide if they want to stay in the 19-nation shared euro currency, want elections soon, to capitalize on the angry mood of voters who have punished ruling parties in much of Europe.

It is the President’s call

It is up to the Italian President to decide if or when to dissolve Parliament and call for a new election ahead of a spring 2018 due date.