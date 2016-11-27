Israeli troops kill 4 ISIS militants

more-in

: In their first direct clash with ISIS, the Israeli forces today killed four militants in a swift retaliation after they fired mortars towards the Jewish state’s border from Syrian territory.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded his troops for the action at the weekly cabinet meeting without going into details.

“I wish to praise IDF (Israel Defence Forces) soldiers for thwarting an attack on our northern border,” Mr. Netanyahu told his cabinet colleagues.

The skirmish began when a unit of the IDF Golani Brigade was in the middle of conducting an ambush and crossed the fence while remaining in Israeli territory and came under heavy machine gun and mortar fire from ISIS fighters.

A number of mortar shells were also fired towards Israel’s direction from the Syrian side of the Golan Heights, which landed near the security fence, shortly after gunshots were heard, prompting Israeli troops to retaliate.

Israeli Air Force claimed to have killed all the four attackers soon after.

Sharp response

“The response was sharp and swift and was intended to send a message that we are in the area and are determined to protect our border. The IDF’s response took place within minutes,” an army official was quoted as saying by news website ‘Ynet’

“We have no intention of escalating matters in the area but we will not accept a reality in which forces open fire in our direction,” he added.

No Israeli soldier was injured in the skirmishes.