Indonesians, Filipinos protest Trump’s immigration policy

Indonesian and Filipino students have protested President Donald Trump’s immigration policy outside the U.S. embassies in their capitals.

In Jakarta, dozens of students and activists from several rights groups called on the Indonesian government and the international community to help stop Mr. Trump’s order that temporarily banned travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

They waved banners such as “I’m angry with Trump” and “No ban, no wall” during Saturday’s peaceful protest.

Rights activist Veronica Koman, who organized the protest, said that Mr. Trump’s “xenophobic” policy will impact significantly people fleeing war-torn countries who are currently in Indonesia.

Nearly 14,000 refugees are in Indonesia seeking resettlement in third countries.

A similar rally was held outside the U.S. Embassy in the Philippine capital, Manila.

