Indonesian police plane with 13 on board goes missing

more-in

An Indonesian police plane with 13 people on board lost contact during a flight on Saturday to the island of Batam near Singapore, authorities said.

The plane, with five crewmembers and eight passengers, dropped out of contact midmorning about 50 minutes after taking off from Bangka island off the southeast coast of Sumatra island, a police statement said.

Search on

National Search and Rescue Agency chief Henry Bambang Soelistyo said rescuers were searching seas between Mensanak and Sebangka islands.

He said villagers had found a seat and a bag containing a cellphone and police documents.