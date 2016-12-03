Indonesian police plane missing with 13 on board

more-in

The plane dropped out of contact mid-morning about 50 minutes after taking off.

An Indonesian police plane with 13 people on board lost contact during a flight on Saturday to the island of Batam near Singapore, authorities said.

The plane, with five crew members and eight passengers, dropped out of contact mid-morning about 50 minutes after taking off from Bangka island off the southeast coast of Sumatra island, a police statement said.

National Search and Rescue Agency chief Henry Bambang Soelistyo said rescuers were searching seas between Mensanak and Sebangka islands.

He said villagers had found a seat and a bag containing a cellphone and police documents.