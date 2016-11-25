Indian Sikh couple shot dead in the Philippines

more-in

A Sikh couple from India were gunned down on Thursday by two assailants in the Philippines’ Camarines Sur province, a media report said.

Bahagwant Singh Buttar, 45 and his wife Jaswinder Kaur, 36, residents of Sipocot town in the province, were killed by two gunmen who were riding a bike, the Tempo newspaper reported.

The couple were on their way home when the gunmen struck, killing them on the spot, the police said.

Two suspects, Marvin Magdaong and Rodolfo Gumatay, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident by the police after a chase in Sitio Nabuntog in Bangas Caves.

The motive behind the murder was not immediately known, the police said. Two pistols and live ammunition have been recovered from their possession, police said, adding that a case has been registered. There have been many attacks on Indians in the Philippines in the past, the last one reported in August.