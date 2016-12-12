ISI head removed by Pakistan’s new Army chief

more-in

Pakistan’s new Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday removed the head of the country’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as part of a major reshuffle.

Gen. Bajwa, who took over from Gen. Raheel Sharif two weeks ago, however, did not name Lt. Gen. Rizwan Akhtar’s successor.

Lt. Gen. Akhtar has been appointed president of the National Defence University (NDU), the Army said in a statement.

Later, Dawn newspaper reported Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), ISI’s media wing, as telling that Lt. Gen. Naveed Mukhtar will replace Lt. Gen. Akhtar as the ISI head.

Lt. Gen Mukhtar possess vast experience in the field of intelligence and has headed the counterterrorism wing of the spy agency in Islamabad. He was commissioned in the Armoured Corps regiment in 1983.