IS recapture Palmyra after brief retreat

This April 8, 2016 file photo, provided by the Russian Defence Ministry press service, shows the ancient ruins of Palmyra in Syria. The Islamic State extremists have recaptured the historic site, seizing areas on the outskirts of the city, including an ancient castle that overlooks the ruins. | Photo Credit: AP

Islamic State militants recaptured Syria’s ancient city of Palmyra on Sunday after briefly retreating in the face of heavy Russian air strikes on their positions, a news agency affiliated with the militants and a war monitor said.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the militants were back in control only hours after retreating to the orchards around Palmyra.

Captured castle

Earlier, IS fighters had captured the Palmyra castle overlooking the ancient city in eastern Syria, a news agency affiliated to the militants said on Sunday.

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday that its jets carried out 64 air strikes during an operation to drive out the IS from the strategic areas around the city that it had secured, killing more than 300 militants.