IS kills 14 Turkish troops in Syria

Hostile fire: Syrian opposition fighters fire towards positions held by the Islamic State in Al-Bab on the northeastern outskirts of Aleppo last week .

Turkey on Thursday vowed to press on with the fight against “terror”, after 14 of its soldiers were killed by jihadists in an intensifying battle for a flashpoint Syrian town, Ankara’s biggest loss of its Syria campaign so far.

The soldiers were killed in a succession of attacks by the Islamic State (IS) around the town of Al-Bab on Wednesday that included three suicide car bombings.

The heavy toll showed the intensifying battle for Al-Bab, which Turkish forces have been seeking to capture for weeks in the biggest test of their four-month incursion into Syria.

Turkish troops entered Syria on August 24 in support of pro-Ankara Syrian rebels, with the aim of ousting IS fighters as well as Kurdish militia from the border area.

The campaign — dubbed as Euphrates Shield — was launched as Turkey has been hit by the bloodiest attacks in its modern history, blamed on jihadists and Kurdish militants.

‘Great struggle’

“Turkey is in the midst of a great struggle — our fight against terror continues both in our country and outside our borders,” Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, yesterday in the Euphrates Shield campaign around Al-Bab... we lost 14 brave martyrs. This is an existential struggle for Turkey. This is a great battle in the name of Turkey’s unity. We will always guard this unity to the end in the face of terror,” he said.

The earlier part of Turkey’s campaign proceeded with lightning speed and the border town of Jarabulus was taken on the first day of the offensive.

But the army has suffered increasing casualties in the fight for Al-Bab — 25 km from the border — with some three dozen soldiers believed to have been killed so far.

The army said the latest clashes erupted around a weapons depot that had been used by IS for the last two years. Thirty-three soldiers were also wounded, six of them seriously. It said 138 IS jihadists were killed in the fighting.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late Tuesday expressed confidence that Al-Bab would be taken from IS. — AFP