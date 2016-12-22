IS attacking civilians in Mosul, says HRW

An Iraqi child who was injured during the ongoing fighting between Iraqi forces and jihadists of the Islamic State group in Mosul, receives medical treatment at a hospital in Arbil, the capital of Iraqs autonomous Kurdistan region, on Monday.

The Islamic State (IS) is “indiscriminately” attacking civilians who refused to retreat along with the jihadists in the Iraqi city of Mosul, Human Rights Watch said on Wednesday. “Fighters with the Islamic State have indiscriminately attacked civilian areas in eastern Mosul with mortar rounds and explosives, and deliberately shot at fleeing residents,” HRW said.

But Iraqi and U.S.-led coalition forces seeking to oust IS from Mosul are also responsible for endangering civilians, HRW said. Five witnesses described three separate strikes carried out by either Iraq or the coalition that targeted IS fighters but also killed civilians, HRW said. — AFP