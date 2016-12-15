IS’s organised arms industry exposed after Iraq losses

IS’s military complex: Ammunition and mortar launchers confiscated from Islamic State in the town of Qaraqosh after Iraqi forces recaptured it from the group. | Photo Credit:

Factories churning out tens of thousands of munitions and an entire street turned into a conveyor belt for car bombs: advances by Iraqi forces around Mosul have laid bare the scale of the Islamic State (IS) group’s arms industry.

In the more than two years since it seized control over swathes of the country, IS established a sprawling and highly organised system that experts say no other insurgent group has matched.

Iraqi Army deminer Hashim Ali picked his way carefully through the rubble as he explained how IS transformed Mart Shmony street in Qaraqosh, some 16 km southwest of Mosul, into a production line of death after seizing the town in 2014 and forcing the mainly Christian population to flee.

Once it was a bustling thoroughfare of car workshops and stores selling Turkish furniture, but for the jihadists it offered all they needed to make the armoured car bombs they use to blow up civilians and slow advancing Iraqi troops.

In one building they stripped the vehicles, in the neighbouring one they cut the metal plates for armour. A few doors down they made the explosives. Just up the road they loaded the bombs into the car. In towns, villages and districts retaken from IS the pattern was repeated. AFP visited a number of sites where the group cannibalised existing infrastructure to create their own improvised arms factories.

While the raw materials for shell casings and missiles come from scrap metal and spare parts in the cities that IS have captured, the explosives and propellant are made from precursors mostly procured in bulk from the open market in Turkey and diverted through Syria. As proof of their high standards the final IS products are often painted a military green, branded with the group’s logo and packed into specially made crates to be dispatched to the various fronts it is fighting on. — AFP