I used to kill criminals as Davao Mayor, says Duterte

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he personally killed suspected criminals when he was Mayor of a southern city to set an example for police.

Mr. Duterte made the comments in a speech late on Monday night to businessmen as he discussed his campaign to eradicate illegal drugs, which has seen police and unknown assailants kill thousands of people since he became President on June 30.

After speaking about police killing suspects during the current crime war, Mr. Duterte said he led similar efforts when he was Mayor of Davao, the major southern city that he ruled for most of the previous 20 years.

“In Davao I used to do it personally. Just to show to the guys [police] that if I can do it why can’t you,” Mr. Duterte said in his speech at the presidential palace.

In a speech to expatriate Filipinos during a state visit to Cambodia on Tuesday, he joked that as Mayor of Davao he would go on missions with police and shoot blindly at criminal suspects.

Rights groups have previously accused Mr. Duterte of running vigilante squads in Davao that killed more than 1,000 suspected criminals, including children accused of petty crimes. — AFP