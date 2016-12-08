House of Lords divided on Brexit role

more-in

As the U.K. Supreme Court hears the government’s appeal against the High Court ruling that Parliament must have a say over the triggering of Brexit, the role of the House of Lords — should Parliament get a say — remains a contentious issue. The Hindu spoke to two of its Indian-origin members, Lord Swraj Paul and Lord Karan Bilimoria, who hold very different points of view on the extent to which the Upper House should wield its power to debate, scrutinise, amend and block.

Pillar of democracy

Lord Paul, who is an independent member of the Lords and supported the Remain campaign, argues that now the Lords, like the House of Commons, should “listen to the voter”. “Parliament has already given its vote. Both Houses approved the referendum. If they didn’t want to give the power to the ordinary voter, they should have clarified it at the start and said if we didn’t like the result we would not necessarily accept it,” he told The Hindu.

“In a country that is a pillar of democracy, we cannot allow Parliament to insult the people. I was all for remain but this argument has kept gong on and on. We made the decision on June 23 and should have been ready on June 24 to opt for it.” Britain, he says, will make a success of itself, outside the EU.

However, Lord Bilimoria, who is a cross-bench peer and a long-standing advocate of the significance of the Upper Chamber, argues that it is vital for Parliament and the House of Lords to have a say. “Look at our democracy. It’s not based on a written Constitution. We have an unwritten Constitution that’s based on Parliament having a say,” he says. “It’s the guardian of the nation and its role is to be a check and balance on the executive. With something as important of the EU referendum, every aspect of it cannot go ahead without the House of Lords giving its view.”

He notes that while the Lords can officially only block legislation temporarily, the House of Commons has often accepted amendments put forward by members of the Upper House. “The reason it does is that it is in the best interests of the nation. The power of the House of Lords is in the expertise of its advice.”

Rigorous process

Calling for a “rigorous process… not rushed through”, he says parliamentary involvement cannot be seen as a rejection of the public vote during the referendum.

“No one is disrespecting the result. The answer was ‘leave’ but on what basis? Yes the two Houses gave their assent to the referendum, but no one could have predicted we’d be in this situation,” he said, pointing to the differing messages emerging from members of the government in recent weeks, including comments from the Brexit Secretary David Davis that they would consider paying to have access to the single market after Brexit.