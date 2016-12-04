Hijab-wearing student assaulted on NY subway train

more-in

A Muslim student was allegedly assaulted aboard a U.S. subway train by three drunk white men who repeatedly screamed “Donald Trump!” and hurled anti-Islam slurs before trying to rip her hijab off, the latest in a slew of incidents in which headscarf-clad women have been targeted.

Three men attempted to rip off Yasmin Seweid’s hijab, calling the 18-year-old student a “terrorist” and shouting President-elect Trump’s name as she rode the subway through Manhattan.

Attackers scream ‘Trump’

Strap-hangers stood by and watched as the three drunk white men repeatedly screamed “Donald Trump!” and hurled anti-Islam slurs at the Muslim Baruch College student before trying to rip her hijab off on an East Side subway, the woman told the New York Daily News.

The incident that took place on Thursday is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force. Police are reviewing surveillance video to identify the men involved.

Ms. Seweid said she was stunned by the assault and the fact that no one in the subway car came forward to help her.

“I heard them say something very loudly, something about Donald Trump... I also heard them say the word ‘terrorist’ and I sort of got a little scared,” Ms. Seweid was quoted as saying.

Ms. Seweid, who was born in the United States to Egyptian parents, was shocked. “I was born and raised in this country. I’m an American, you know?” she said. — PTI