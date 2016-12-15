Hezbollah media says ceasefire deal on track to allow rebels to leave Aleppo

more-in

A military media unit run byDamascus's ally Hezbollah said early on Thursday that overnight contacts succeeded in reviving a ceasefire that would lead tothe evacuation of rebels from Syria's Aleppo city “withinhours”.

“Intensive contacts between the responsible parties involvedin the negotiations led to re-consolidating a ceasefire to exitarmed fighters from eastern districts in the next few hours,’’ the unit said in a statement.

Hezbollah is an armed Lebanese Shi'ite political groupbacked by Iran that is heavily involved in the fighting inAleppo.