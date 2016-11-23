Handwritten poem by Anne Frank fetches €140,000

A short poem by Anne Frank, handwritten and dated in Amsterdam on March 28, 1942, is displayed at Bubb Kuyper auction house prior to the auction in Haarlem, Netherlands on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Peter Dejong

Auctioneers closed the sale after just two minutes of tense bidding. The reserve price was set at €30,000.

A rare handwritten poem by Jewish diarist Anne Frank was sold for €140,000 to an unnamed online bidder on Wednesday, fetching almost five times its reserve price.

Dedicated to “Dear Cri-cri,” the poem, written in Dutch in black ink on a notebook-size piece of white paper which has slightly discoloured with age, is signed “in memory, from Anne Frank.”

Frank wrote the 12-line text, dated March 28, 1942, in a friendship book belonging to the older sister of her best friend only three months before she and her family went into hiding from the Nazis in Amsterdam. — AFP