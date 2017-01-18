International

George H.W. Bush hospitalised in Houston, says chief of staff

A file photo of former President George H.W. Bush.   | Photo Credit: AP

George H.W. Bush’s chief of staff Jean Becker says the 41st President was recently admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital after becoming ill

Houston-area media are quoting former President George H.W. Bush’s chief of staff as saying that Mr. Bush has been hospitalised in Houston.

The Houston Chronicle and KHOU-TV reported on Wednesday that Mr. Bush’s chief of staff Jean Becker says the 41st President was recently admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital after becoming ill.

Mr. Becker did not specify the reason the 92-year-old was hospitalised. Both media outlets say his office expects him to go home in a couple of days.

Mr. Becker did not immediately return email or telephone calls to her office from The Associated Press.

Mr. Bush was hospitalised in Maine in 2015 after falling at his summer home and breaking a bone in his neck.

He served as U.S. President from 1989 to 1993.

