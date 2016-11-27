GPS-enabled bracelets to track the missing elderly in Beijing

In 2015, about 222 million of the world’s most populous country’s 1.3 billion citizens were aged 60 or older. And with age, come problems like people with dementia going missing. According to a survey by the Zhongmin Social Assistance Institute and a leading news platform Toutiao, 1,370 senior citizens go missing every day, with an average age of 76 and these tracking bracelets could not have come at a better time.

About 12,000 elderly Chinese people suffering from problems such as dementia will get free Global Positioning System-enabled bracelets that would help prevent them from getting lost, officials said today.

The bracelets with the GPS facility will be given to elderly people who have cognitive problems, Wang Ning, deputy mayor of Beijing said.

By installing an app on their smartphones, children of the seniors can locate their parents.

The elderly people can also make emergency calls with the bracelets, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

China’s population is ageing. In 2015, about 222 million of the world’s most populous country’s 1.3 billion citizens were aged 60 or older.

According to a survey by the Zhongmin Social Assistance Institute and a leading news platform Toutiao, 1,370 senior citizens go missing every day, with an average age of 76. Measures are taken in Beijing to help the seniors.

According to the deputy mayor, they are also installing emergency call devices and smoke detectors for elderly people living alone.

By the end of November, the equipment will be given to at least 5,800 households.