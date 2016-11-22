French police foil ‘long-planned’ terror attack

French soldiers patrol at Christmas market in Strasbourg on Monday. Police have broken up a terror ring plotting an attack in France after arresting seven suspects in Strasbourg and Marseille, as the traditional Christmas market of the city will open November 25, 2016.

The arrests of the alleged plotters from France, Morocco and Afghanistan “enabled us to prevent a long-planned terror attack on our soil,” Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said.

Police have broken up a terror ring plotting an attack in France after arresting seven suspects in Strasbourg and Marseille, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Monday.

The arrests of the alleged plotters from France, Morocco and Afghanistan “enabled us to prevent a long-planned terror attack on our soil,” Mr. Cazeneuve told a televised news conference.

He said the investigation would show whether “the foiled attack was a coordinated attack aiming to target several sites simultaneously on our soil.”

Police raids were carried out overnight from Saturday to Sunday in the eastern city of Strasbourg and Marseille in the south following an eight-month investigation by security services.“Credible information made these arrests necessary,” a security source said earlier, asking not to be named.