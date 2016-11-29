Former minister and rebel LTTE leader Karuna arrested

more-in

Vinayagamurthi Muralitharan, better known as Karuna, who was the former deputy leader of the LTTE, was arrested on Tuesday for alleged financial irregularities during the previous Mahinda Rajapaksa regime.

Muralitharan alias Karuna, who was also a minister in the previous government, was asked to appear before the Financial Crimes Investigation Department (FCID) this morning to record a statement on the alleged misuse of a government vehicles.

He was arrested after he appeared before the FCID, officials said.

Karuna was a trusted cadre of LTTE chief Prabakaran but later broke out from the outfit. He was a deputy minister in the Rajapaksa government since 2010.

In January last year, when the new government took office Karuna lost his place in the government and later in Parliament.

He has been accused by human rights groups and UN agencies of being involved in human rights abuses during the civil war that ended after nearly three decades with the defeat of the LTTE in 2009.