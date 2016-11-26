Fidel Castro passes away

more-in

With a shaking voice, President Raul Castro said on state television that his older brother died at 10-29 p.m. Friday. He ended the announcement by shouting the revolutionary slogan- “Towards victory, always!”

Castro’s reign over the island-nation 90 miles (145 kilometres) from Florida was marked by the U.S.-backed Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961 and the Cuban Missile Crisis a year later that brought the world to the brink of nuclear war. The bearded revolutionary, who survived a crippling U.S. trade embargo as well as dozens, possibly hundreds, of assassination plots, died eight years after ill health forced him to formally hand power over to Raul.

Youngest leader in Latin America

Castro overcame imprisonment at the hands of dictator Fulgencio Batista, exile in Mexico and a disastrous start to his rebellion before triumphantly riding into Havana in January 1959 to become, at age 32, the youngest leader in Latin America. For decades, he served as an inspiration and source of support to revolutionaries from Latin America to Africa.

“Socialism or death” remained Castro’s rallying cry even as Western-style democracy swept the globe and other communist regimes in China and Vietnam embraced capitalism, leaving this island of 11 million people an economically crippled Marxist curiosity.

“It’s a tragedy,” said 22-year-old nurse Dayan Montalvo about Fidel Castro’s death. “We all grew up with him. I feel really hurt by the news that we just heard.”

Life as a rebel

Fidel Castro Ruz was born in Aug. 13, 1926, in eastern Cuba’s sugar country, where his Spanish immigrant father worked first recruiting labour for U.S. sugar companies and later built up a prosperous plantation of his own.

Castro attended Jesuit schools, then the University of Havana, where he received law and social science degrees. His life as a rebel began in 1953 with a reckless attack on the Moncada military barracks in the eastern city of Santiago. Most of his comrades were killed and Fidel and his brother Raul went to prison.

Fidel turned his trial defence into a manifesto that he smuggled out of jail, famously declaring, “History will absolve me.”

Batista’s downfall

Freed under a pardon, Castro fled to Mexico and organised a rebel band that returned in 1956, sailing across the Gulf of Mexico to Cuba on a yacht named Granma. After losing most of his group in a bungled landing, he rallied support in Cuba’s eastern Sierra Maestra Mountains.

Three years later, tens of thousands spilled into the streets of Havana to celebrate Batista’s downfall and catch a glimpse of Castro as his rebel caravan arrived in the capital on Jan. 8, 1959.

Fidel Castro with former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Havana Soviet leader Nikita Khruschev and Fidel Castro embrace one another in the U.N. General Assembly session on September 20, 1960. President of Cuba, Fidel Castro being received by Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi and President Zail Singh at Delhi Airport on March 06, 1983. Cuban Prime Minister Fidel Castro throws a rock in the desert about nine miles from Antofagasta in Northern Chile, as Jaime Suarez Bastidas, Minister Secretary of the Chilean Government, walks with him. The outgoing Chairman Fidel Castro Ruz, President of Cuba, addresses Heads of State and Heads of Government of Non-Aligned Countries, after declaring open the 7th Non-Aligned Summit at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on March 07, 1983. Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the outgoing Chairman, Fidel Castro, President of Cuba, Natwar Singh, Secretary General of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and delegates to the 7th Non-Aligned Summit, paying respect to the National Anthem of India, at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on March 07, 1983. Cuban Premier Fidel Castro gestures as he chats with the Russian cosmonauts in the Kremlin in Moscow on January 21, 1964. Uniformed cosmonauts are (L-R) Gherman Titov, Andrian Nikolayev, Yuri Gagarin, Castro, Pavel Popovich and Alexei Bykovsky. President Sukarno of Indonesia waving his hand in greeting on arrival at Havana airport on May 09, 1960 in the course of a five-day visit to Cuba. With him are Cuba's President, Osvaldo Dorticos and Premier Fidel Castro. Seated at Conference table (from left) Omar Loufti of UAR, T. Thant, Tavares De Sa of Brazil, Cuban Foreign Minister Raul Rao, Fidel Castro, President Osvaldo Dorticus, Carlos Lechuga, Cuban UN delegate. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi receiving Fidel Castro at the Delhi airport on September 17, 1973, when he made a brief stopover in the capital. Former Cuban Prime Minister Fidel Castro with Indian prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Fidel Castro (left) and his guest Mr. Anastas Mikoyan, Soviet First Deputy Premier, go fishing on Treasure lake at Cienaga De Zapata in the swamplands of central Cuba. Cuban President Fidel Castro exhales a cloud of smoke as he chats with visiting American Mayors in Havana on June 28, 1978. Cuban Premier Fidel Castro attends the opening session of the fourth summit meeting of the non-aligned countries. He was among the 56 heads of state attending the meeting. Cuban Premier Fidel Castro, speaking over state-controlled television facilities, rests his arm over the back of chair on October 23, 1962 as he addresses the Cuban people. President Fidel Castro receives a young member of the pioneers youth organisation whose duty was to guard the ballot boxes during National Assembly elections. Cuban President Fidel Castro speaks as CPI(M) General Secretary Harkishen Singh Surjeet and party member of Parliament, M.A. Baby listen along with others, at a ceremony in connection with the arrival of the Caribbean Star carrying aid from India to Cuba, in Havana.

U.S. recognises Castro

The U.S. was among the first to formally recognise his government, cautiously trusting Castro’s early assurances he merely wanted to restore democracy, not install socialism.

Within months, Castro was imposing radical economic reforms. Members of the old government went before summary courts, and at least 582 were shot by firing squads over two years. Independent newspapers were closed and in the early years, homosexuals were herded into camps for “re-education.”

In 1964, Castro acknowledged holding 15,000 political prisoners. Hundreds of thousands of Cubans fled, including Castro’s daughter Alina Fernandez Revuelta and his younger sister Juana.

Still, the revolution thrilled millions in Cuba and across Latin America who saw it as an example of how the seemingly arrogant Yankees could be defied. And many on the island were happy to see the seizure of property of the landed class, the expulsion of American gangsters and the closure of their casinos.

Record-length speeches

Castro’s speeches, lasting up to six hours, became the soundtrack of Cuban life and his 269-minute speech to the U.N. General Assembly in 1960 set the world body’s record for length that still stood more than five decades later.

As Castro moved into the Soviet bloc, Washington began working to oust him, cutting U.S. purchases of sugar, the island’s economic mainstay. Castro, in turn, confiscated $1 billion in U.S. assets.

The American government imposed a trade embargo, banning virtually all U.S. exports to the island except for food and medicine, and it severed diplomatic ties on Jan. 3, 1961.

Socialist revolution

On April 16 of that year, Castro declared his revolution to be socialist, and the next day, about 1,400 Cuban exiles stormed the beach at the Bay of Pigs on Cuba’s south coast. But the CIA-backed invasion failed.

The debacle forced the U.S. to give up on the idea of invading Cuba, but that didn’t stop Washington and Castro’s exiled enemies from trying to do him in. By Cuban count, he was the target of more than 630 assassination plots by militant Cuban exiles or the U.S. government.

Nuclear missiles crisis

The biggest crisis of the Cold War between Washington and Moscow exploded on Oct. 22, 1962, when President John F. Kennedy announced there were Soviet nuclear missiles in Cuba and imposed a naval blockade of the island. Humankind held its breath, and after a tense week of diplomacy, Soviet leader Nikita Krushchev removed them.

Castro cobbled revolutionary groups together into the new Cuban Communist Party, with him as first secretary. Labour unions lost the right to strike. The Catholic Church and other religious institutions were harassed. Neighbourhood “revolutionary defence committees” kept an eye on everyone.

Castro exported revolution to Latin American countries in the 1960s, and dispatched Cuban troops to Africa to fight Western-backed regimes in the 1970s. Over the decades, he sent Cuban doctors abroad to tend to the poor, and gave sanctuary to fugitive Black Panther leaders from the U.S.

But the collapse of the Soviet bloc ended billions in preferential trade and subsidies for Cuba, sending its economy into a tailspin. Castro briefly experimented with an opening to foreign capitalists and limited private enterprise.

Pope visit

As the end of the Cold War eased global tensions, many Latin American and European countries re-established relations with Cuba. In January 1998, Pope John Paul II visited a nation that had been officially atheist until the early 1990s.

Aided by a tourism boom, the economy slowly recovered and Castro steadily reasserted government control, stifling much of the limited free enterprise tolerated during harder times.

As flamboyant as he was in public, Castro tried to lead a discreet private life. He and his first wife, Mirta Diaz Balart, had one son before divorcing in 1956. Then, for more than four decades, Castro had a relationship with Dalia Soto del Valle. They had five sons together and were said to have married quietly in 1980.

World's longest ruling head of government

By the time Castro resigned 49 years after his triumphant arrival in Havana, he was the world’s longest ruling head of government, aside from monarchs.

In retirement, Castro voiced unwavering support as Raul slowly but deliberately enacted sweeping changes to the Marxist system he had built.

“I’ll be 90 years old soon,” Castro said at an April 2016 communist party congress where he made his most extensive public appearance in years. “Soon I’ll be like all the others. The time will come for all of us, but the ideas of the Cuban Communists will remain as proof that on this planet, if one works with fervour and dignity, they can produce the material and cultural goods that human beings need and that need to be fought for without ever giving up.”