Fidel Castro’s ashes reunited with comrade ‘Che’ Guevara

Cuban leader Fidel Castro and Argentine revolutionary Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara seen in this 1960s photo. The two met in 1955 and shared an inseparable bond. | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

Flag-waving Cubans bid ‘adiós’ as a military jeep began a 4-day journey with the cedar urn in tow.

Fidel Castro’s ashes were taken on Wednesday to a symbolic reunion with his fallen comrade-in-arms Ernesto “Che” Guevara in Santa Clara, the first stop in the late Cold War titan’s last trip across Cuba.

After two days of tributes in Havana, hundreds of thousands of flag-waving Cubans lined the streets to bid farewell as a military jeep began a four-day journey on Wednesday morning with the cedar urn in tow.

‘I am Fidel’ rents the air

Crowds chanted “I am Fidel!” as the convoy started retracing the victory tour that Castro’s guerilla took in 1959 to celebrate their defeat of United States-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista.

The flag-covered urn, which rested under a glass case on a small olive-green trailer, arrived in Santa Clara after midnight and entered a complex with a mausoleum and museum dedicated to Guevara.

“It’s a historic meeting, two commandants who change the history of Cuba and humanity,” said Agnier Sanchez, a 33-year-old medical imaging technician.

A sombre guitar, song and dance show played across a giant statue of Guevara as the “caravan of freedom” paused a third of the way into its 950-kilometre (590-mile) trek across the island.

The convoy will resume on Thursday, heading to other cities before a final ceremony on Sunday in the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba, where Castro’s ashes will be laid to rest next to 19th century independence hero Jose Marti.

Nine days of mourning

Cubans were observing the fifth of nine days of mourning for Castro following his death on Friday at age 90. Castro ruled from 1959 until an illness forced him to hand power to his brother Raul in 2006.

Dissidents call Castro a dictator who jailed opponents but others in Cuba praise his legacy of providing free education and health care to Cubans while defying the U.S “empire.”

“I come from a poor family. I am black. In another era, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to be who I am today,” said Maria Gonzalez, a 31-year-old computer engineer.

They met in 1955

Castro met Guevara in 1955 while in exile in Mexico, and the young doctor joined Fidel and Raul on the boat that took them to Cuba a year later.

Guevara won a crucial battle in Santa Clara in 1958, derailing an armoured train and taking the city.

Guevara was given high-ranking positions in the government but he left in 1966 to lead a guerilla expedition in Bolivia, where he was captured and executed a year later — on October 9, 1967 at La Higuera.

His remains were recovered three decades later and taken to Santa Clara, now home to a huge statue of Che and a museum dedicated to the revolutionary icon.