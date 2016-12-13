Exxon CEO could face struggle getting confirmed as Trump secretary of state

In this Friday, March 27, 2015 file photo, ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson delivers remarks on the release of a report by the National Petroleum Council on oil drilling in the Arctic, in Washington. | Photo Credit: AP

Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Rex Tillerson will be President-elect Donald Trump's choice as secretary of state, media reports said on Monday, but he could face a struggle getting confirmed by U.S. senators concerned about his close ties to Russia.

Mr. Trump will announce his pick as secretary of state on Tuesday morning, and Fox News and NBC News, citing unnamedsources, said it would be Mr. Tillerson. Mr. Trump called Republican Mitt Romney, another candidate for the top diplomatic job, to tell him he would not get it, CNN reported.

Lawmakers from both major parties have raised questions about Mr. Tillerson and former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton, who has been mentioned as a possible No. 2 State Department official and has voiced hawkish views on Iraq and Iran.

Republicans and Democrats said Mr. Tillerson, who is also president of Exxon Mobil Corp, would be asked about his ties to Russia, having met President Vladimir Putin several times. He won fresh praise from Moscow on Monday.

In 2013, Mr. Putin bestowed a Russian state honor, the Order of Friendship, on Mr. Tillerson, citing his work “strengtheningcooperation in the energy sector.”

Senator John McCain, a leading foreign policy voice and 2008 Republican candidate for president, told Reuters in an interview: “I have concerns. It's very well known that he has avery close relationship with Vladimir Putin.”

Calling Putin “a KGB agent who is bent on restoring the Russian Empire,” Mr. McCain said he would await confirmation hearings if Mr. Tillerson is nominated before making a judgment onthe nomination.

Another Republican, Senator Marco Rubio, who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that would review a Tillerson nomination, has voiced similar worries.

Renewed allegations of Russian hackers meddling in the Nov.8 election, coupled with Trump's stated admiration of Mr. Putin, have stoked concern. Washington is at odds with Moscow over arange of issues that include Syria, Ukraine and NATO's presence in Eastern Europe.

Mr. Trump, a Republican, is due to succeed Democratic President Barack Obama on Jan. 20. During Trump's presidential campaign, Democrats and longtime government officials voiced alarm when Mr. Trump repeatedly praised Mr. Putin.

BOLTON ALSO A CONCERN

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said hewas optimistic Mr. Trump's nominees would be confirmed by the Senate, but he declined to comment on any future nominees such as Tillerson.

Mr. McConnell called all of Trump's choices so far “prettyimpressive.”

Senator Charles Schumer, the incoming Senate Democratic leader, told CBS “This Morning” that “the bottom line is, everyone of these nominees, particularly a guy like Tillerson, needsa thorough, thorough hearing.”

“Talks about his closeness with Putin will come forward," Mr. Schumer said.

Mr. Bolton has also generated bipartisan concern. On Sunday, Republican Senator Rand Paul said he would work to stop Mr. Bolton from being confirmed to any Trump administration post.

“His worldview is naive,” Mr. Paul said on ABC's “ThisWeek.” “He still believes in regime change. He's still a bigcheer leader for the Iraq war. He's promoted a nuclear attack by Israel on Iran. He wants to do regime change in Iran.”

In 2005, then-President George W. Bush installed Bolton as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in a temporary “recessappointment” that sidestepped U.S. Senate confirmation. He took that step after Democrats used procedural rules in place at the time to block the nomination.

Mr. Bolton left the job at the end of 2006 when the temporary appointment was ending.

Senate rules have since changed, making it harder for a minority of senators to stop judicial and executive branch nominations. Republicans will hold a 52-48 majority in the Senate session that begins on Jan. 3.