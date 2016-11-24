European Parliament president Schulz to return to German politics

more-in

Martin Schulz made the impromptu statement at the EU legislature.

The president of the European Parliament announced on Thursday that he will leave his post and go into German politics, where he could become the main opponent to Chancellor Angela Merkel in next year’s elections.

SPD Socialist Martin Schulz made the impromptu statement at the EU legislature. He has been European Parliament President since 2012 and said that deciding against seeking a third term, “didn’t come easy.” The 28-nation EU has come under increasing pressure since the 2008 economic crisis and Mr. Schulz said “a lot of trust was lost.”

Yet, since Germany is ever more the fundamental cornerstone of the EU, Mr. Schulz feels the EU cause can be served from Berlin, too.

“My commitment to the European project is unwavering. From now on I will be fighting for this project from the national level, but my values do not change,” he said.

In Germany, Mr. Schulz’s SPD is currently a junior partner in the coalition led by Ms. Merkel, who announced last week she would seek a fourth term as chancellor.

The SDP is badly in need of a strong candidate since Ms. Merkel has reigned supreme in national politics since 2005. Party chairman Sigmar Gabriel still has to decide whether to run against Ms. Merkel, opening the way for Mr. Schulz to make a challenge. Mr. Schulz is a strong speaker, rarely shy to speak his convictions.

The 60-year-old has been an SPD member for over 40 years and was mayor of Wuerselen, near Aachen in western Germany, before moving to the European Parliament.