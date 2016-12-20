Electoral College meets to confirm Trump victory

TOPSHOT - Suzanne Gould, 59, holds a sign during a demonstration against US President-elect Donald Trump outside the Colorado Capitol building on the eve of the Electoral College vote, in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Chris Schneider | Photo Credit: CHRIS SCHNEIDER

Donald Trump started racking up electoral votes Monday even as anti-Trump protesters across the country tried to persuade the Electoral College to prevent him from winning the White House.

Mr. Trump didn’t lose any electors with votes counted in 10 States that he won Nov. 8 — Georgia, Kentucky, Nebraska, North Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas, South Carolina, Mississippi and Oklahoma.

Early results gave Mr. Trump 88 votes and Democrat Hillary Clinton, 43. It takes 270 votes in the Electoral College to win the presidency. Electors were voting throughout the day and there was scant evidence many GOP electors would peel away from their Election Day winner. More than three dozen would have to abandon him to complicate his path to the presidency.

Anti-Trump protests

More than 200 demonstrators braved freezing temperatures at Pennsylvania’s capitol, chanting, “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!” and “No treason, no Trump!”

Protesters also gathered in Colorado, Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Nebraska and other States.

Joint session on Jan.6

The protesters, however, were unlikely to persuade the Electoral College to dump Mr. Trump. An Associated Press survey of electors found very little appetite to vote for alternative candidates. Only one Republican said he would vote for someone else.

A joint session of Congress is scheduled for Jan. 6 to certify the results of the Electoral College vote, with Vice President Joe Biden presiding as president of the Senate. Once the result is certified, the winner almost certainly Trump will be sworn in on Jan. 20. — AP