Egypt court quashes Mohamed Morsy life sentence

A court had sentenced Morsy to life in June 2015 on charges of spying for Iran, Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

An Egyptian appeals court on Tuesday quashed one of two life sentences handed down to Mohamed Morsy since his 2013 overthrow, in the ex-president’s second appeals victory in a week.

The Court of Cassation, Egypt’s highest appeals court, issued the verdict, Mr. Morsi’s lawyer said. The court ordered a retrial in the case, lawyer Abdel Moneim Abdel Maqsoud said.

The ruling quashed sentences against 22 others, including death sentences against the Muslim Brotherhood’s deputy head Khairat al-Shater and other senior officials from the now banned group. A court had sentenced Morsy to life in June 2015 on charges of spying for Iran, Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

