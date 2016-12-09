Dutch court rules lawmaker Wilders guilty of hate speech in 2014 civic polls

A Dutch court found lawmaker Geert Wilders guilty of hate speech before and after the 2014 civic polls during which he queried his supporters whether they wanted more or fewer Moroccans in the Netherlands. That sparked a chant of “Fewer! Fewer! Fewer!” to which he replied, “we’ll take care of it.” | Photo Credit: AP

A Dutch court convicted populist anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders of hate speech Friday at the end of a trial that he branded a politically motivated “charade” that endangered freedom of speech.

Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said the court would not impose a sentence because the conviction was punishment enough for a democratically elected lawmaker. Prosecutors had asked judges to fine him 5,000 euros ($5,300).

‘Judges hate my party’

In a tweet, Mr. Wilders called the verdicts “madness” and said that he had been convicted by three judges who hated his Party for Freedom.

Mr. Wilders was not in court for the verdict that came just over three months before national elections. His party is currently narrowly leading a nationwide poll of polls and has risen in popularity during the trial.

Even before the hearing, Mr. Wilders vowed not to let a conviction muzzle him.

“Whatever the verdict, I will continue to speak the truth about the Moroccan problem, and no judge, politician or terrorist will stop me,” he tweeted shortly before the verdict.

Before declaring Mr. Wilders guilty, Mr. Steenhuis stressed that freedom of speech was not on trial as the former had claimed during the case.

Freedom of speech a foundation

“Freedom of speech is one of the foundations of our democratic society,” the judge said. But he added, “Freedom of speech can be limited, for example to protect the rights and freedoms of others, and that is what this case is about.”

The politically charged prosecution centered on comments Mr. Wilders made before and after the Dutch municipal elections in 2014. At one meeting in a Hague cafe, he asked supporters whether they wanted more or fewer Moroccans in the Netherlands. That sparked a chant of “Fewer! Fewer! Fewer!” to which he replied, “we’ll take care of it.”

Criticism of Islam

Prosecutors say that Mr. Wilders, who in 2011 was acquitted at another hate speech trial for his outspoken criticism of Islam, overstepped the limits of free speech by specifically targeting Moroccans.

On Friday, he was convicted for the interaction with the crowd of supporters in the Hague cafe, which judges said was carefully orchestrated and broadcast on national television. He was acquitted for similar comments he made in a radio interview a week earlier.