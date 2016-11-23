Donald Trump drops promise to probe Hillary Clinton

President-elect Donald Trump will not push for further investigation of Hillary Clinton related to her private email use and the Clinton Foundation, breaking with a key campaign theme.

more-in

He had vowed to jail Ms. Clinton and crowds at his rallies chanted “Lock her up”.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will not pursue investigations against Hillary Clinton over her family’s charity or her use of a private email server while she was Secretary of State, MSNBC said, dropping a threat made to his Democratic rival during the bitter presidential campaign.

Mr. Trump had vowed to jail Ms. Clinton and crowds at his rallies chanted “Lock her up.” But he now believes she “has been through enough,” MSNBC reported on Tuesday, citing an unidentified source.

Addressing the report in an interview with MSNBC, senior Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway indicated it was correct. “Hillary Clinton still has to face the fact that a majority of Americans don’t find her to be honest or trustworthy, but if Donald Trump can help her heal then perhaps that’s a good thing,” she said on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ program.

The FBI investigated Ms. Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was Secretary of State during President Barack Obama’s first term, concluding in July that her actions were careless but that there were no grounds for bringing charges.