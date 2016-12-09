Dhaka calls for political solution to Rohingya issue

more-in

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged Myanmar’s leadership to resolve the Rohingya Muslim issue through political means, remarking that military measures could not be the answer to the problem.

“The Rohingya issue is a political problem and it cannot be resolved militarily,” she was quoted by an aide as telling the newly appointed Danish Ambassador in Dhaka, Mikael Hemnid Winther, who called on her on Thursday .

Asking Myanmar to solve the problem “through internal negotiations”, Ms. Hasina referred to the example of the settlement of the Chittagong Hill Tracts issue in Bangladesh in 1997 through peaceful negotiations following which the Chakma rebels laid down their arms.

Earlier, Ms. Hasina had told Parliament on Wednesday that Bangladesh, which has already sheltered half a million Rohingya refugees, would not accept more of them.

“We cannot open the border to allow trespassing into the country,” she said. Stating that her government has been giving all possible support, including food, shelter and medical facilities, to the Myanmarese nationals entering Bangladesh, she insisted “we cannot open our gate for their influx on a large scale.”

She informed Parliament that she has already asked the authorities concerned to “trace the culprits responsible for recent attacks on Myanmar border guard and Army”

“There will be no place in Bangladesh for those criminals responsible for carrying out attacks on Myanmar border guard and Army — Bangladesh’s soil would not be allowed to use for any subversive activities against our neighbours,” she asserted .

According to the International Organization for Migration, around 21,000 Rohingyas have already fled to Bangladesh in recent weeks to escape violence in Myanmar.