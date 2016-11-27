Cries of ‘Cuba Libre’ rend the air in Little Havana

People celebrate the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Miami, Florida, on Saturday. — Photo: AP

To cries of “Cuba Libre!” and “Freedom! Freedom!” Cuban-Americans poured on to the streets of Miami early on Saturday to celebrate the death of their nemesis Fidel Castro.

Revellers, many of whom were exiled by Havana’s Communist regime, honked car horns, banged on pots and drums, and danced, cried, and waved Cuban flags in a wave of communal euphoria.

In Miami — home to the largest concentration of Cuban-Americans in the United States — the news spread quickly and with fervour. “It’s sad that one finds joy in the death of a person — but that person should never have been born,” said Pablo Arencibia, 67, a teacher who fled Cuba 20 years ago.

“Satan is now the one who has to worry,” because “Fidel is heading there and is going to try to get his job,” joked Mr. Arencibia, amid the loud party-like atmosphere.

Sensing the historic moment, younger revellers streamed the event on Facebook Live, posted pictures on Instagram, and broadcast the celebrations on FaceTime and Skype to friends and relatives on the island.

Little Havana and Hialeah — Miami neighbourhoods where many Cuban exiles settled — saw people dance, hug, and exchange comments like “it took so long,” and “now only Raul is missing.”

“Cuba Libre” — Free Cuba — has been a rallying cry for exiles ever since the Castro brothers took over Cuba in 1959. The rum and Coke drink of the same name, however pre-dates the Castro regime.

Some two million Cubans live in the United States, nearly 70 per cent of them in Florida.

Pajama party

The late-breaking news roused some out of bed to join the street party in pajamas.

Some sang the Cuban national anthem. Others shook up bottles of champagne and sprayed fizz among the revelers.

Some Venezuelan flags fluttered in the crowd among those of Cuba and the United States, and chants against the leftist pro-Cuban government of Nicolas Maduro could be heard. — AP