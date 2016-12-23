Chinese daily cautions India

more-in

In tune with an assurance China has received from Mongolia that it will no longer welcome the Dalai Lama, the Global Times newspaper, affiliated with the Communist Party of China (CPC), has counselled India not to leverage the Tibetan spiritual leader to undermine Beijing’s core interests. The Global Times article said: “Indian President Pranab Mukherjee met with the Tibetan separatist in exile in India this month, probably as moral support to Mongolia, which mired itself in diplomatic trouble after receiving the Dalai Lama in November.”

The op-ed slammed India for not recognising “the gap between its ambition and its strength.”

“Sometimes, India behaves like a spoiled kid, carried away by the lofty crown of being ‘the biggest democracy in the world’. India has the potential to be a great nation, but the country’s vision is short-sighted.” — Atul Aneja