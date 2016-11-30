China to construct naval bases only in Djibouti

more-in

Defence Ministry of the country ends speculation that it is planning such bases elsewhere abroad.

China’s Defence Ministry on Wednesday sought to end speculation that Beijing was planning to construct additional naval bases apart from the one in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa.

“As for what you’ve said about whether China will build logistics supply facilities in other places, I’ve not heard any news about this,” Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun said in response to a question during his monthly press conference.

In February, China began construction of a military base in Djibouti — strategically important location as it overlooks shipping lanes entering the Suez Canal. A naval presence in Djibouti can also play a helpful role in the countering piracy radiation from waters around Somalia and the Gulf of Aden.

Apart from China, the French, the Americans and the Japanese also have naval bases in Djibouti.

Fan Changlong, a vice chairman of China's powerful Central Military Commission, paid an official visit to Djibouti, earlier this month.

No hiccups in its construction

Col. Yang said that there were no hiccups in the construction of the Djibouti base, which was required to help fulfill China’s international obligations.