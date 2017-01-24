China takes down 5,500 apps for offering porn, violent content

Chinese smartphone makers are using VPN to offer content in order to bypass the country’s censorship. | Photo Credit: AFP

China's internet supervisors have taken down more than 5,500 illegal apps for disseminating pornographic and violent content among other things, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.

The move is the latest step taken by Beijing to clean up its cyberspace, having launched a crackdown on virtual private network services that allow users to bypass censorship.

More than 1,600 mobile video apps circulating pornographic and violent content were taken offline, said the cyberspace administration in China's southern province of Guangdong on Monday.

Over 1,200 social apps had pornographic content, while others hacked users' private information, infringed upon other rights or charged malicious fees.

The administration said illegal apps had been available on app stores operated by Tencent, China Mobile and other smartphone producers such as Huawei, ZTE, Coolpad, Meizu, OPPO and VIVO.

While ZTE declined to immediately comment, other firms could not be reached for comment.