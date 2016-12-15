China says deployment of military equipment on Spratlys is legitimate
China's deployment of necessarydefensive military equipment on the Spratly Islands in thedisputed South China Sea was legitimate and lawful, its defenceministry said on Thursday.
The Ministry made the comment on its official microblog.
On Wednesday, a U.S. think tank reported that China appearedto have installed weapons, including anti-aircraft andanti-missile systems, on all seven of the artificial islands ithas built in the busy waterway, citing new satellite imagery.
