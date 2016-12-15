China says deployment of military equipment on Spratlys is legitimate

A view of Johnson South Reef, known to China as Chigua Reef and which the Philippines calls Mabini Reef, in the South China Sea in this handout photograph taken on February 28, 2013 by the Armed Forces of the Philippines and released by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on May 14, 2014. | Photo Credit: Reuters

China's deployment of necessarydefensive military equipment on the Spratly Islands in thedisputed South China Sea was legitimate and lawful, its defenceministry said on Thursday.

The Ministry made the comment on its official microblog.

On Wednesday, a U.S. think tank reported that China appearedto have installed weapons, including anti-aircraft andanti-missile systems, on all seven of the artificial islands ithas built in the busy waterway, citing new satellite imagery.