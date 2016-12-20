China rejects Trump’s ‘stealing’ allegations

more-in

China on Monday rejected U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s claim that it had “stolen” an American research drone, as state media said his diplomatic inexperience could spark a confrontation between the two nations.

Beijing’s seizure of the marine probe in international waters in the South China Sea raised already heightened tensions between the world’s two largest military powers.

On Sunday, after Beijing and Washington announced the drone would be returned, Mr. Trump had tweeted: “We should tell China that we don’t want the drone they stole back — let them keep it!” Mr. Trump’s accusation that China had stolen the drone was “not accurate”, said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying. “Imagine that you found something on the street — you would need to first check and verify it before handing it back to someone else,” she told a regular press conference.

Ms. Hua said the two sides “are in smooth communication through military channels, and we believe the incident will be properly handled”. She gave no further details. The Pentagon had said on Friday that a Chinese naval vessel “unlawfully” grabbed the unmanned underwater vehicle around 50 nautical miles northwest of Subic Bay in the Philippines.

China said the drone had been snatched since it might pose a safety hazard to other vessels. The state-owned China Daily rejected Mr. Trump’s claim in an editorial. Mr. Trump’s behaviour “could easily drive China-U.S. relations into what Obama portrays as ‘full-conflict mode’,” it added. A separate article quoted experts as calling Mr. Trump’s behaviour “diplomatically inept”.

State media and experts also say the use of the drone was likely part of U.S. surveillance efforts in the disputed waterway. The overseas edition of People’s Daily said in a commentary on Monday the USNS Bowditch, which was operating the drone, was a “serial offender” when it came to spying operations against China.

The USNS Bowditch is an “infamous” military reconnaissance ship that has been surveying China’s coastal waters since 2002, Ma Gang, a professor at the People’s Liberation Army National Defence University, told the official newspaper China Daily. — AFP, Reuters