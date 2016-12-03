China hopes Trump’s call with Taiwan leader won't damage ties

more-in

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen had called U.S. president-elect Donald Trump seeking to strengthen bilateral interaction between the U.S. and Taiwan.

China’s foreign minister said on Saturday that he hoped Beijing’s relations with the U.S. would not be “interfered with or damaged” after President-elect Donald Trump broke with decades-long diplomatic tradition and spoke directly with Taiwan’s leader.

It is highly unusual, probably unprecedented, for a U.S. president or president-elect to speak directly with a leader of Taiwan, a self-governing island with whom the U.S. broke diplomatic ties in 1979.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the call between Taiwan’s president and Trump was “just a small trick by Taiwan” that he believed would not change U.S. policy toward China, according to Hong Kong’s Phoenix TV.

“The one-China policy is the cornerstone of the healthy development of China-U.S. relations and we hope this political foundation will not be interfered with or damaged,” Mr. Wang was quoted as saying.

Washington has pursued a so-called “one China” policy since 1979, when it shifted diplomatic recognition of China from the government in Taiwan to the communist government on the mainland. Under that policy, the U.S. recognises Beijing as representing China but retains unofficial ties with Taiwan.

Taiwan looking to strengthen bilateral ties

A statement from Trump’s transition team said he spoke with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who offered her congratulations.

“During the discussion, they noted the close economic, political, and security ties... between Taiwan and the United States. President-elect Trump also congratulated President Tsai on becoming President of Taiwan earlier this year,” the statement said.

Trump tweeted later: “The President of Taiwan CALLED ME today to wish me congratulations on winning the Presidency. Thank you!”

The Taiwanese presidential office issued a statement early Saturday saying Mr. Trump and Mr. Tsai discussed issues affecting Asia and the future of U.S. relations with Taiwan.

“The [Taiwanese] president is looking forward to strengthening bilateral interactions and contacts as well as setting up closer cooperative relations,” the statement said.

“The president also told U.S. President-elect Trump that she hopes the U.S. will continue to support Taiwan’s efforts in having more opportunities to participate in and contribute to international affairs in the future,” Mr. Tsai’s office said.

It said the two also “shared ideas and concepts” on “promoting domestic economic development and strengthening national defence” to improve the lives of ordinary people.

Trump’s unconventional style of diplomacy?

The White House learned of the conversation after it had taken place, said a senior Obama administration official, who requested anonymity because of the sensitive diplomatic relations involved.

China’s embassy in Washington, its foreign ministry in Beijing and Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to requests for comment.