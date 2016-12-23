China critic to lead U.S. trade body

more-in

An economist who believes strengthening India must be a key component of the U.S. administration’s Asia policy will head a new body on trade under incoming President Donald Trump.

Peter Navarro, a strong critic of China, argued in a recent article in Foreign Policy magazine that President Barack Obama faltered in his ‘rebalance to Asia’ policy by letting down “partners like Japan, South Korea and India.”

He agrees with the view that the U.S. must dominate Asia-Pacific, but in sharp contrast with the Obama administration’s policy, he believes this has to be achieved by overwhelming military power and not through trade integration.

Mr. Navarro noted in the article — co-authored with another Trump adviser Alexander Gray — that “..China’s multi-decade military modernisation program” is “fuelled ironically in no small part by the fruits of its large trade surplus with the U.S.”

Noting that China is making “illegitimate territorial claims everywhere from India to Indonesia,” he blamed the Obama administration for not delivering on U.S. security guarantees to partners in Asia.

“Almost in spite of the Obama administration’s repellent repellent policies, U.S. partners such as Japan, South Korea, India, and even Myanmar and Vietnam, continue to seek closer ties with Washington across the spectrum,” the authors argue, because, “they view Beijing as a bully and potential aggressor that must be balanced against.”