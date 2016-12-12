China’s state media call Trump ‘naive’ after Taiwan comments

more-in

China’s state media have published another blistering attack of Donald Trump after the president-elect suggested again that he was reconsidering how America deals with Taiwan.

Mr. Trump told Fox News in an interview aired on Sunday that he didn’t feel “bound by a one-China policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade.”

Mr. Trump’s Dec. 2 call with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen had already angered Beijing, which considers the self-governing island Chinese territory and any suggestion otherwise to be a grave insult.

In a commentary published hours after Mr. Trump’s remarks to Fox, China’s Global Times called him “naive.” It suggested Mr. Trump read books on U.S.—China relations and stop resorting to “bullying.”