International

China’s state media call Trump ‘naive’ after Taiwan comments

more-in

China’s state media have published another blistering attack of Donald Trump after the president-elect suggested again that he was reconsidering how America deals with Taiwan.

Mr. Trump told Fox News in an interview aired on Sunday that he didn’t feel “bound by a one-China policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade.”

Mr. Trump’s Dec. 2 call with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen had already angered Beijing, which considers the self-governing island Chinese territory and any suggestion otherwise to be a grave insult.

In a commentary published hours after Mr. Trump’s remarks to Fox, China’s Global Times called him “naive.” It suggested Mr. Trump read books on U.S.—China relations and stop resorting to “bullying.”

Post a Comment
More In International
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2016 12:16:34 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/international/China%E2%80%99s-state-media-call-Trump-%E2%80%98naive%E2%80%99-after-Taiwan-comments/article16797155.ece

© The Hindu