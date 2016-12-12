China’s Global Times slams Trump for questioning one-China policy

more-in

China’s Global Times newspaper, affiliated with the Communist Party of China (CPC) has slammed the U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for his televised remarks that questioned Washington’s blanket support towards a one-China policy.

A hard-hitting editorial on Monday in the daily asserted that the one-China policy, recognising Taiwan as a part of China, was non-negotiable. It rebuked the U.S. president-elect for being “as ignorant as a child in terms of foreign policy.”

The daily warned that Beijing would have no reason to “put peace above using force to take back Taiwan” if Mr. Trump retracted from the policy, in place since 1979, which recognises Taiwan as part of China.

In a Sunday interview on Fox News, Mr. Trump questioned U.S. persistence with a one-China policy, unless there were concessions from Beijing on trade and other issues.

“I don’t know why we have to be bound by a one-China policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade,” Mr. Trump observed.

He also blamed China for devaluing its currency, and not cooperating with Washington on North Korea and the South China Sea.

In its response, the Global Times made it unambiguous that the one-China policy “is not something that can be negotiated”. It added: “It seems Trump knows only about business. He thinks he can put a

price on everything.”

“At that time [after Trump abandons the one-China policy] ... mainland China will put forward a series of decisive new Taiwan policies. We will prove that the United States no longer dominates the Taiwan

Strait.”

The daily counseled Mr. Trump to “study foreign affairs humbly”. “He particularly needs to learn what the relationship between China and U.S. is about.”

Some Chinese academics point out that Mr. Trump’s remarks were not driven by the president-elect’s inexperience in foreign policy. “It appears that the remarks were made quite deliberately. Perhaps, Mr.

Trump and his team want to make a deal with China, based on the Taiwan issue. But China, cannot make any deal, which questions its sovereignty over Taiwan,” says Liu Zongyi, of the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies when contacted by The Hindu.

Reuters quoted Wang Yiwei, an international relations professor at Beijing's Renmin University, as saying that Mr. Trump was possibly using the Taiwan issue to try and strike a bargain with the United

States over trade. "He wants to get the best possible trade deal with China he can so that he can boost the U.S. economy," he observed.