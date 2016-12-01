Chat with Trump won’t save Nawaz from Panama scandal: Imran

Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan (C) talks to media outside his house in Islamabad, Pakistan, in this file photo. | Photo Credit: STRINGER

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s conversation with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump cannot “save him” from the Panama Papers scandal, cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan said on Thursday.

While it was good news that Mr. Trump spoke to Mr. Sharif, the chat will do no favour to the premier in the Panamagate case, the Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman tweeted.

Mr. Khan was referring to Mr. Sharif’s telephonic conversation with Mr. Trump on Wednesday, during which the Pakistani premier congratulated America’s president-elect on his recent victory in the U.S. polls.

Mr. Trump told Prime Minister Sharif that he has a “very good reputation”.

In a taunting reference to a letter by Qatari prince Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani, Mr. Khan said Mr. Sharif could not be saved from the Panama Papers scandal “even if a Trump letter arrived”, Dawn reported.

The Qatari prince’s letter was submitted in the Supreme Court in connection with the Panamagate case.

In the letter, the Qatari royal had described his father’s business ties with Sharif’s family and his involvement in the London apartments that are at the centre of the Panama Papers controversy.

Mr. Khan on November 14 submitted the documents containing details of alleged bank accounts held by the Sharif family and loan write-off schemes.