Charleston shooter’s racist confession used as evidence

Prosecutors are using the Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof’s own words to portray him as a cruel angry racist at his death penalty trial.

Roof’s two-hour confession to killing nine people at a church Bible study, recorded the day after the shooting, was introduced as evidence on Friday, along with a handwritten journal found in his car.

“How could our faces, skin colour and body structure be so different, but our brains exactly the same?” Roof wrote in one of the less offensive passages. Roof’s lawyers have conceded that he carried out the attack, and are focussed on persuading jurors to spare his life in the penalty phase of the trial. Testimony continues next week, and prosecutors said they may rest their case on Wednesday.

Roof meticulously prepared for the shootings. He carried eight magazines that could each hold 13 rounds, but loaded only 11 each so that he could shoot 88 times. That’s a revered number among white supremacists, standing for “Heil Hitler”.

Roof said he wanted to kill black people because he believed they rape white women daily. Agents asked why he chose Emanuel AME; he said it’s because he saw it described online as the oldest black church in the south. — AP