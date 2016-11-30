Britain’s oldest man dies at 108

more-in

Britain’s oldest man, who survived two world wars and saw historic events like the sinking of Titanic, has died at the age of 108, a media report said today.

John Mansfield, fondly known as Jack, was just 16 days away from his 109th birthday when he died in Derbyshire county in England.

Jack, who was born in 1907, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday just six weeks after breaking the record of Britain’s oldest man, Metro.co.uk reported. He has lived through 19 Prime Ministers, five monarchs and survived two world wars.

Historic events in his life

Jack also worked through the Great Depression and saw historic events such as man’s first journey into space and the sinking of Titanic.

Jack, who is survived by 10 grandchildren, 15 great- grandchildren and a great-great grandchild, put his long life down to hard work, a daily fry-up as well as a pint of lager with his Sunday roasts. He and his late wife brought up six children, the eldest being 84.

He was delivering coal

Jack had been an agricultural worker from an early age and spent much of his working life delivering coal.

His 70-year-old son Richard Mansfield paid tribute and spoke of how much he had learned from his father.

“He has left us with stories and life lessons which will always raise a smile when we think about them. We are sure that wherever he is he will be sat with a pint in hand, still claiming that his beloved Man United can win the league this year,” Mr. Mansfield said.

Jack’s funeral will be held in Mayfield on December 10.

Mourners are being asked to wear red at Jack’s funeral in recognition of his beloved Manchester United.