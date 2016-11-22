Bomb kills 3 paramilitary officers in northwestern Pakistan

more-in

A Pakistani police official says a bomb blast has killed three paramilitary officers in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

Wajid Khan says the bomb, which was apparently detonated by remote control, exploded when a patrol of paramilitary police was passing by on Tuesday.

Mr. Khan says eight other people, including civilians, were wounded in the bombing.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Peshawar is a city sitting along the edge of Pakistan’s tribal regions that have long been home to local and al-Qaeda-linked militants and foreign Islamic fighters. For years, the city has been the scene of attacks by Islamic militants.

Pakistan has been fighting Islamic militancy for over a decade.